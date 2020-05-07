News

Maniesh Paul shares a cute throwback from his childhood.

MUMBAI: The man with outstanding sense of humor and exceptional wit Maniesh Paul always takes his audience by surprise be it on stage or off stage. His comic timing and intelligent banters always lifts up everyone's mood. 

Well when it comes to hair styling,our mothers hold a special place as they were out first hairstylists and Maniesh shares a glimpse of his cute childhood days where his mother had given him an adorable hairstyle and we are gushing over the cute picture forever now.

Maniesh recently posted a picture of his childhood where he mentioned about his mother tying pony tails or buns when he had long hair. He took his Instagram and shared his picture where he captioned it saying, "Ek toh meri mummy ko meri pony-tail banana bada acha lagta tha....yahan pe juda (bun)banaya hai!!hahahahaha but what amazing and stress free days those were!!"

Check out the picture below. 

