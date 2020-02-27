Maniesh Paul starts the New Season of Saregamapa Lil Champs with a bang

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul the Sultan of Stage is here again to rock his fans with the New Season of Saregamapa Lil Champs. He is hosting this new season and will continue to make us laugh and fall in love with his sense of humor. Maniesh has always captured our hearts with his outstanding comic timing and hosting, he really has mastered the art of cracking the audience up with his funny jokes and one-liners.

The New Season of Saregamapa Lil Champs has eminent Bollywood singers like Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu as the judges and the first episode began with the theme of auspicious festival Holi. Maniesh had a very grand and heartwarming entry and he also played Holi with the judges. The festival was celebrated with flower petals and with all smiles and laughter.

Maniesh is quite glad to be a part of Saregamapa again and he says"It has been an association with them for more than 10 years now and Saregamapa is a family to me. There are lot of emotions and wonderful memories that are attached to the show. They have some amazing talents this year, and it was a fun experience for me again to reunite with the Saregamapa family and with Holi knocking on our doors the very first episode on it was really fun."

It is going to be exciting to watch the Sultan of Stage wooing us with his jokes and all that fun, and we are sure this season of Lil Champs too is going to be a massive hit.