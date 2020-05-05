Maniesh Paul's Flipkart show Kya Bolti Public is the most watched show in this lockdown period.

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul's show Kya Bolti Public Flipkart Video is a new poll-based game show which will help you to keep you engaged. ‘Kya Bolti Public’ brings to you a unique experience by integrating two highly engaging concepts of gaming and video streaming for the first time ever on the Flipkart app. The show is live and can be played through the day from 9am – 9pm.

This show brings together the right amount of entertainment with a witty host, fun script, trending questions, a chance to win big prizes and a seamless experience that is user-friendly and mobile-first. The show is aimed at entertaining the country and winning rewards while encouraging people to stay indoors.

Maniesh Paul always comes up with something unique and humorous and this time we must say that the show is loved by so many audiences around the world which makes this the most watched show and its trending in top 5 on Flipkart App.