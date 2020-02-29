Manish Goel dreams of doing THIS soon!

MUMBAI: Manish Goel is well known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor would love to write a book of poetry. 'Writing poetry wasn't a planned idea. Actually it just happened with span of time. I'm habitual of writing diaries. Then I started writing social media posts. People started loving it and that's what encouraged me to put more efforts on writing. I ended up writing poems and I'm really receiving a good response from the readers,' Manish said.

'As a creative person, I would love to come up with a book. My life has been a rollercoaster. I'm sure we all have ups and downs. But there is a goal, a destiny to achieve and at the end of the day we can't give up. So that's something which I have followed all my life to live every dream of mine. And I am seriously looking forward to live the dream of writing my book," he added.

Credits: Latestly