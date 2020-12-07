Manish Goel turns into Vikas Dubey for Mohaan Nadaar's Hanak! 

MUMBAI: Shooting for HANAK, biopic on readed criminal Vikas Dubey commenced in Bhopal yesterday. Directed by Manish Vatssalya, HANAK is a real gritty crime drama.

Creative Producer for the film, Ketaki Pandit Mehta says, "Manish Goel has a very good family man image in television world and to turn him into a hardened criminal, the team did a lot of hard work and research. His look has been matched with several photographs of Vikas Dubey which we picked up from the internet. Manish has also worked tremendously on his mannerism, body language and accent."