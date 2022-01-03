Manish Khanna and Vishal Gandhi's dramatic entry in Zee TV's Meet is all set to turn the tale on its head

MUMBAI: Zee TV's latest fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience’s hearts since its premiere. The inspirational show presents the story of Meet Hooda (Ashi Singh), who mirrors several women across the nation that are fighting societal norms of gender roles regarding work and responsibilities. While the show has already managed to create a sense of awakening amongst the audience, the new twists and turns have left the audience surprised over the last few weeks. However, that’s not it, two new characters have also been introduced into the show recently and they are all set to turn the tale on its head.

The upcoming track of the show sees Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda going for their honeymoon to Bikaner, where the latter finds Tejvardhan Ahlawat. Played by popular TV actor Vishal Gandhi, Tejvardhan is Meet Ahlawat’s missing elder brother. Without realizing that he is her brother-in-law, Meet Hooda takes care of Tejvardhan, who seems to be in a rough condition due to some past incidents that took place in his life. She helps him out, only to find out about the truth at the end of their honeymoon. She will bring her back, but Tejvardhan's mental condition will leave everyone in the Ahlawat family shocked. Tejvardhan's return will also leave his wife, Sunaina, surprised!

Manish Khanna will also enter the show as Sunaina’s father and Tejvardhan’s father-in-law, JP, who has been constantly trying to convince Sunaina to restart her life, but she never agreed with him and avoided this conversation with him for the longest time. With Tejvardhan's return, a lot of drama is set to follow, and it will be interesting to see what Meet Hooda does to bring happiness back into the Ahlawat family's life.

Talking about his entry, Manish Khanna shares, “I’m really glad to be a part of a show like Meet which is loved and appreciated by the audience so much. It’s always a challenge to join a show midway because the viewers are already accustomed and used to the actors, however, a new face always adds to the drama. My character of JP is slightly in the grey zone, but he is not wrong as a person. He just wants what is best for his daughter and he feels that he needs to do everything in his power to remove Sunaina from the mess. I am sure JP's tricks are all set to bring in a lot of high-voltage drama and I hope I do justice to my character in Meet.”

Vishal Gandhi also adds, “My character in Meet is slightly different from the usual ones I’ve portrayed so far. He is a well-respected guy who has been turned into a mentally unstable beggar because of some past incidents in life. How Meet Hooda finds him and brings him back to the house and how slowly and steadily details about my character's journey to such a state will surely keep everyone hooked. I am sure the revelation will leave everyone astonished and that's why I agreed to be a part of this show. Having said that, it’s also challenging to play divergent characters and as an actor, I am also seeking such roles. I’m really looking forward to having a great time with the actors of Meet and I hope our audience acknowledges my new role and showers their love and blessings for the same.”

While we are quite excited to see these new faces in the show, it will be intriguing to see how these new entries change the course of the Ahlawat family's life.