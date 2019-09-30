Manish Raisinghan’s de-glam Bollywood debut!

MUMBAI: TV’s ‘chocolate boy’, Manish Raisinghan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarika Sanjot's upcoming social comedy. The actor who has taken a small sabbatical from TV in search of meaningful roles, has bagged a Bollywood project.

Having represented India at the Cannes Film Festival a few years ago, Manish has not only loved being in front of the screen but also working behind the scenes. And now looking at his transformation you must be surprised as the actor has gone completely de-glam with poker straight color treated hair for his next.

Speaking about the look Manish confirms, "I'm playing an innocent small-town guy and it would take us quite some time to get the look right! But after a few trials, we knew we had the look and then that was it!" Avika will be seen starring opposite Manish in this socially relevant film which has been shot in Banaras.

Well, we are all excited for Manish’s debut in the world of Bollywood. Are you guys too?

(Source: India Forums)