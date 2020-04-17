Manish Raisinghan's SPECIAL ADVICE for Udann actress Meera Deosthale!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown for 21 days in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television actors.

Recently, we connected with the beautiful Meera Deosthale wherein she spoke at length about both her shows Udaan and Vidya. Along with that, she also had a brief chat about her friends from the industry.

Speaking about her industry friends she could not help but remember the words once Manish Raisinghan, who shared screen space with her in Sasural Simar Ka once shared with her.

Meera said that the one thing she learnt from Manish was to always be humble and kind to everyone.

he told her that you never know when you'd meet the same person in future and at that time that same individual could be doing very well for himself and infact, you might need that person for helping you deal with a situation.

