Manish Verma joins Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
21 Oct 2019 07:54 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Verma, who has been a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kavach and web-series Jamai Raja 2.0, has been roped in for Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Beyhadh 2.

According to our sources, Manish will depict actor Rajat Verma’s friend in the show.

The new installment is produced by Prateek Sharma under his banner LSD Films and features Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry, and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

While season one focused on 'Beyhadh pyaar', season two is themed ‘Beyhadh nafrat’ and will start off with an aerial act.

Beyhadh 2 is a revenge drama, and this time, Maya has turned all the more aggressive, dangerous, and vindictive. She will cross all limits to seek her revenge.

The upcoming installment will also star actors Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, and newbie Kangan Nangia

The upcoming installment will also star actors Rupa Divetia, Nikunj Malik, and newbie Kangan Nangia

