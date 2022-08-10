Manisha Koirala would hike up hills for two hours to shoot 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...'

Actress Manisha Koirala has shared anecdotes about shooting for the song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh' from the 1994 film '1942 A Love Story' with actor Anil Kapoor.
MUMBAI:Actress Manisha Koirala has shared anecdotes about shooting for the song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh' from the 1994 film '1942 A Love Story' with actor Anil Kapoor.
The actress will be seen as a guest along with actress Mahima Chaudhary in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which will focus around personalities from the 1990s.

Kapil Sharma will be seen evoking a wave of nostalgia as he asks Manisha Koirala about her experience of shooting for the song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh' and if she ever imagined that the song would become such a sensation.

Manisha replied: "Not really, but we all had a great passion for what we were doing back then, and during the shoot, everyone was working with great enthusiasm. We would wake up at 4 or 5 in the morning to hike up the hills for two hours, eagerly anticipating the sunrise and the magic hour to capture the perfect shots. Our team worked together like a family; we all loved every minute of the experience."

Furthermore, Manisha will spill the beans on how she had a huge crush on Sanjay Dutt back in the day and how she told him about it.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE-IANS

