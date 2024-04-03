Manisha Rani dedicates her trophy to the top five finalist and shares a special message

Manisha was a strong contestant of the show and now she emerged as the winner of the show as she got the highest votes. She shared on social media that she is dedicating the trophy to the top five finalists.
MANISHA RANI

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

There was no doubt that she has been a very strong contestant of the show and she has impressed the judges and the audience of the show.

She always got good points and gained good comments from the judges and was always the highest voted contestant.

The actress took to social media and shared her special message for the top five contestants and dedicated her trophy to them.

She shared a photo with the trophy and captioned it saying that the trophy belonged to the top five contestants as when it came to marks everyone scored well but then because of the audience's love she won as she got the highest votes.

The actress told Shoaib that " You are a hero, best actor best dancer and you rule everyone's heart"

To which the actor replied saying "your right the person who ruled in people's heart was Manisha Rani and congratulations and enjoy the victory!

She told Adrija Sinha that whenever she would take part in a dance reality show she wouldn't be the contestant but the judge of the show.

Manisha also told Sreerama that he is a good singer, actor and dancer and how talented she is and in the show he was her favourite contestant.

At the end of Dhanashree she said she is a great dancer and she feels happy to watch her dance.

Well, there is no doubt that Manisha was a strong contestant of the show and there is no surprises that she is the winner of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

