Manisha Rani finally reveals the reason why she unfollowed Elvish Yadav

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

Recently, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 where she has created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win the show.

There is no doubt that she has been a very strong contestant of the show and she has impressed the judges and the audience of the show.

She always got good points and gained good comments from the judges and was always the highest voted contestant.

A month ago we had reported how Manisha had unfollowed Elvish but the reason was unknown.

But, in a recent interview Elvish had reacted to the actress unfollowing him where he said that this is all so childhish and it's so wrong as children do all this stuffs.

Manisha released a video where she revealed the real reason why unfollowed Elvish.

The actress said "Elvish's friend had come to her for a collaboration project and when he had to share it on social media instead of sharing a photo of me he shared a photo with Akshay Kumar. I called his team and told them to change and they told me that they would change it but then a lot of time had happened and they didn't"

She further said "When my team again called him that's when Elvish told my team that the photo won't be changed and tell Manisha that the next time she can share the photo with her family but from my side the photo won't be changed. Then I waited till next day also but until afternoon he didn't change picture. That's when I decided to unfollow him as I felt he didn't consider me as a friend"

"It's very simple if he had unfollowed me I would have called him and asked him what was the reason and would have sorted out the things, but here when I unfollowed him he didn't even bother to call and ask me and that's when I came to know that the friendship is over and it's an end to Elvisha. If he has so much of EGO then I also have myself respect and hence wanted to tell my fans that this friendship is over" said Manisha Rani

Well, there is no doubt that the Elvish Yadav and Manisha Rani's friendship was loved by the audience and they would miss watching together.

