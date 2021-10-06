Manisha Saxena roped in for Dangal TV’s Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is gearing up with a new show titled Mann Sundar. The show is produced by Suzana Ghai under her banner Panorama Entertainment.

According to the reports, Molkki fame Shivam has bagged the male lead role for the show. He will be paired with ‘Teri Laadli Main’ actress Shruti Anand. Along with Shivam and Shruti, actress Sonia Sharma will also essay a pivotal role in this upcoming show.

Early in the day, actor Dinesh Agarwal, who is currently part of television’s no1 show Anupamaa, will be part of the show.

Now, we have learnt that actress Manisha Saxena, who has been part of shows like, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, RadhaKrishn and more, has been roped in for the show.

Mann Sundar is a realistic family drama also starring Akira fame Aparna Ghoshal, Delhi 6 actress Geeta Bisht and Palak Jain in pivotal roles.

Panorama Entertainment has given popular shows like Ikkyawan, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, and Ishq Unplugged among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding the show’s development.

