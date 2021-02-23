Manit Joura spills beans on taking a break from Kundali Bhagya before starting off with Prem Bandhan

MUMBAI: Recently, Manit has resumed shooting for it after taking a few days off at his farmhouse in Punjab.

“The break wasn’t intentional,” said Manit by adding, “It was important for me to live the new character before I juggle two shows. I requested my production team to allow me time off, so I could do justice to both.” He adds, “I am not greedy. I want to do one thing at a time and do it perfectly.”.

Calling his sojourn in Punjab 'rejuvenating', this is his third trip here in quick succession. “I spent Diwali, New Year’s in Punjab and came back again in February. I feel healed in Punjab. Living in Mumbai is like giving a lot, because we work 16 hours a day, though I love the city. Expending that kind of energy makes one feels hollow. But, if you don’t feel that way, it means you haven’t given your best.”.

Also Read: It was a challenging yet exciting experience to cast for Ishara’s ‘Humkadam’: Dheeraj Mishra

Apart from this, Manit is also turning into a singer. In last year’s lockdown, he had written and recorded a Punjabi song. “I am not a trained singer but I had the thought in my mind so I executed it. I also made Dheeraj (Dhoopar) listen to the song, since he’s also Punjabi and shooting for Punjabi music videos, and he liked it. Hopefully, this year it should be made.”.

On his recent Punjab visit, Manit also found himself fielding questions on his marriage from his maternal family in Ludhiana. “My naani said that dialogue typical of naanis, ‘merey marne se pehle shaadi kra le’ (laughs).”.

Naturally, on being asked whether he plans to yield her demand, he revealed, “No, wedding is not on the horizon yet.”.

Also Read: Ashish Kapoor bags Star Bharat’s Pratigya 2

Credit: Bombay Times