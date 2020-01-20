News

Manmohini actress Reyhnaa Pandit is barely recognizable in THIS beautiful throwback photo

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Jan 2020 03:55 PM

MUMBAI: Reyhnaa Pandit is currently seen in Zee TV's popular horror-fantasy series, Manmohini, where she plays the role of a 500-year-old witch. The actress has gained popularity for her negative role in the show. Reyhnaa's character name in the show is Mohini which means mesmerising. 

Reyhnaa has won several accolades for her amazing acting skills and mind-blowing screen presence. The actress has also developed a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. 

And now, Reyhnaa has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram where she is looking simply amazing. Well, the most amazing thing about Reyhnaa's picture is that she is barely recognizable in this click and we are left awestruck by her beauty. 

Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram
Magic The world will always need magic A post shared by Reyhnaa Pandit (@iam_reyhna) on 

On the work front, Reyhnaa has done several other shows like Ishqbaaaz where she played the role of Svetlana and Jamai Raja where she played Samaira Rajveer Singh Ranawat. She was also seen in Gulmohar Grand, Icchapyari Naagin and Woh Apna Sa. 

What do you think about Reyhnaa's throwback picture? Tell us in the comment section. 

