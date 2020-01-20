Manmohini actress Reyhnaa Pandit is barely recognizable in THIS beautiful throwback photo

MUMBAI: Reyhnaa Pandit is currently seen in Zee TV's popular horror-fantasy series, Manmohini, where she plays the role of a 500-year-old witch. The actress has gained popularity for her negative role in the show. Reyhnaa's character name in the show is Mohini which means mesmerising.

Reyhnaa has won several accolades for her amazing acting skills and mind-blowing screen presence. The actress has also developed a huge fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts.

And now, Reyhnaa has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram where she is looking simply amazing. Well, the most amazing thing about Reyhnaa's picture is that she is barely recognizable in this click and we are left awestruck by her beauty.

Take a look at the picture: