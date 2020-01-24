Manmohini fame Garima Singh Rathore roped in for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik are bringing their famous romantic thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan back with season 2 under his banner Beyond Dreams.

TellyChakkar broke the news about Helly Shah playing the female protagonist in the season instalment while Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha will play the male leads.

Now, we hear that makers have roped in Manmohini fame Garima Singh Rathore. Our sources inform Garima will have pivotal role to play in the show. She will be seen as Rrahul’s sister who is very stylish and egoistic.

We tried reaching out to Garima but she remained unavailable for a comment.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will also star actresses Khalida Jaan as Rrahul’s mother and Nikita Tiwari as his sister.

Ishq Mein Marjawan will most likely replace Bigg Boss 13 at 10.30pm. Bigg Boss 13 which was originally slated to end in January got 5 weeks of extension. Recently, there were reports about the show getting another two weeks of extension however, the makers dropped the idea and it will wrap-up by mid of February.