Manmohini to go off air?

26 Dec 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Manmohini, which is produced under the banner of Prateek Sharma, LSD Films Private Limited, might soon go off air.

The show was revolving  around the 500-year-old story of a chudail name Manmohini.

The storyline and cast barring Reyhna were changed. Karam Rajpal and Vaishali Thakkar were roped in to play the main leads.

But the changes in the show have been not liked by the audience, so according to sources, the show is soon going to end.

Karam Rajpal said, 'The show is not going off-air. The reports are untrue.'

