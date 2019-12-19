Mann Ki Awaz - Pratigya fame Pooja Gor's CHEESY reaction after visiting this place is unmissable

MUMBAI: Pooja Gor is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Mann Ki Awaaz - Pratigya, where she played the titular role of Pratigya. The actress has done several shows apart from that which include Kitni Mohabbat Hai, Ek Thi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni.

The actress is also doing popular web series Shitty Ideas Trending, where she is paired alongside Pracheen Chauhan.

Pooja has a great fan following on social media, and fans adore her for her simple and elegant looks. The actress recently posted a few pictures where she seems to have visited a cheese factory, and going by her expressions, Pooja's joy knew no bounds. She was all smiles as she saw cheese everywhere.

Well, we all love cheese, and it seems that just like us, Pooja is also a great cheese lover. Also, her caption suited her pictures and the situation.

Take a look at the pictures.

On the personal front, Pooja has been dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Raj Singh Arora for many years now. Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from starring in web series and TV shows, Pooja made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, where she played the supporting role of Brinda Mishra. The movie also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and then newbie Sara Ali Khan.