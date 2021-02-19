Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya: Pooja-Arhaan to return to the screens with a new season

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the television audience.

Many shows have made a return to the screens with a second season and they have been met with mixed reactions time and again. And also joining the bandwagon of TV shows with a second season will be the much-talked-about show, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya. The show went off air in 2012 and narrated the tale of a woman who is trying to fight stereotypes and standing up to patriarchy.

The show will feature Pooja Gor in the lead role, and she will be returning to the screens after 6 years since her last TV show. Along with her, the other two principal characters of Krishna Singh (Arhaan Behll) and Sajjan Singh (Anupam Shyam) will also be retained. The show is produced by Rajan Shah with Pearl Grey as the creative producer.

Reports in ETimes TV further suggest that the second season of the show is likely to go on floors this week and the re-runs will continue. Sources told the portal that the re-runs of the show have kept Pratigya alive in the minds of their audiences and hence, they feel that the fans will be glad to hear about the second season of the show.

