Mann Sundar actress Neetha Shetty gives us perfect Marathi mulgi vibes; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Dangal TV is coming up with many interesting shows. After captivating content like Crime Alert, Nath, and Sindoor Ki Keemat, the channel has recently come up with Mann Sundar. The show’s storyline and plot has been winning the hearts of viewers for a while now. The show is produced by Panorama Entertainment and helmed by Suzana Ghai.

Also Read-EXCLUSIVE! Paurashpur 2 actress Ananya Smarth to enter Dangal TV's Mann Sundar

Now, Mann Sundar’s Neetha Shetty who plays the role of Monica Khanna has a huge fan following. She keeps sharing funny reels and videos on her Instagram account. Recently she shared a video where she looks mesmerising in a traditional Marathi Nauvari saree. She has added stunning jewellery and makeup to her look. She captioned it, “मराठी दिनाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा”

Take a look at her video here;

Neetha is a well known face on Television and has been part of TV series like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann as Gauri, one of the Garodia sisters, and in Kahiin To Hoga.

