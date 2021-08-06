Manoj Bajpayee on anchoring 3 episodes of 'Crime Patrol Satark'

MUMBAI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee is anchoring three episodes of real-life crime drama series 'Crime Patrol Satark'.

Bajpayee who been appreciated for his roles in "Satya", "Shool", "Raajneeti", "Gangs of Wasseypur" series, "Aligarh" and "Bhonsle", shares that because of his role in 'Dial 100', he got an idea about crime and thus it helped him in doing this show.

He says: "Crime as a genre is not just engaging but also eye opening. Crime Patrol Satark has been doing that for a while now and I was happy to associate with the show as an anchor for 3 episodes.

"I will be seen essaying the role of Nikhil Sood, a 'Senior Inspector at Emergency Police Control Room' in ZEE5's upcoming original movie 'Dial 100' which is a race-against-time kind of a thriller. My experiences through Nikhil's character helped me anchor Crime Patrol seamlessly as both roles require a certain sense of urgency and a need to identify the tell-tale signs of a criminal activity unfolding."

'Crime Patrol Satark' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS