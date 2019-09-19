Manoj Bajpayee REVEALS why he chose to make his web debut with The Family Man

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee, who is known for films like Pinjar, Raajneeti and Gangs of Wasseypur, will be seen in Amazon Prime Video series, The Family Man.



Recently, in an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor revealed why he chose to make his web debut with this project. He said, “The Family Man is a clutter breaker on the web. There is a pattern on the digital medium that makes me uncomfortable. Most fall for the same trick in format by using violence, sex and goriness to get eyeballs. I was somewhere very clear that I don’t want to do anything like that. The Family Man is something very unique, interesting and relatable. From my past work, you know, I am not averse to sex and violence but cannot do it to just to get some buzz.”