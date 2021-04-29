From Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol to Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel, television celebrities who called off their engagements

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting facts from the world of television.

The television industry has seen many break-ups. During the courtship period, many couples realise that they’re not compatible and part ways, while others go a step ahead by getting engaged, only to later realise that they aren’t meant for each other.

TellyChakkar brings to you a list of TV celebs who called off their engagements.

1. Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel: The duo grew closer and announced their love on the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Later, they participated in celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye. In one of the episodes, they cut a beautiful cake while their family members were also a part of their special moment. However, after a while, they announced their break-up.

2. Mansi Srivastava and Mohit Abrol: Mansi and Mohit looked like a dream couple. They complemented each other. The duo got engaged in August 2016, but soon they announced their break-up. While Mansi has been tight lipped about the same, Mohit often expressed his displeasure on his broken engagement with Mansi.

3. Ekta Kaul and Kanan Malhotra: Ekta and Kanan met on the sets of Zee TV’s Rab Se Sona Ishq. They fell in love and exchanged rings in the year 2012. Later, they called off their engagement. Ekta is now married to popular actor Sumit Kaul. The couple is blessed with a baby boy.

4. Rakhi Sawant and Elesh Parjunwala: Rakhi found her suitor in Elesh after her controversial reality show ‘Rakhi Ka Swayamvar’. Post the show, Rakhi and Elesh separated their ways.

5. Ratan Rajput and Abhinav Sharma: In the second season of swayamwar on the channel NDTV imagine, Ratan Rajput went on a journey to find a suitor for herself. Her search ended on Abhinav Sharma, and the duo exchanged rings in a grand manner in the year 2011. However, they broke up amicably later.

