Mansi Srivastava goes on a pouting spree with the star cast of Vidya and we are loving it

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Mar 2020 02:03 PM

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava is currently playing the role of Mehek in Colors' show Vidya. The actress is paired opposite Kunwar Vikrant Singh Chauhan in the show. 

Miss Srivastava has been quite popular among the fans, all thanks to her wonderful posts that she keeps sharing on the social media account. The actress is sharing all the latest updates from her present show and fans are simply loving it. 

Mansi has now shared a cute boomerang video straight from the sets of Vidya where Meera Deosthale and her co-star Vikrant are seen pouting. All three of them look extremely cute and we are simply delighted to see this amazing boomerang video. 

Mansi captioned the picture and revealed that Meera and Vikrant are her pout buddies. 

On the work front, Mansi has been a part of several shows like Surveen Guggal - Topper of the year, Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, Dil Boley Oberoi among others.

