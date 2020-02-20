News

Mansi Srivastava roped in for Vidya

20 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Vidya has been full of plot twists, and new characters are being introduced in the show. The latest new character to be introduced will be that of Mansi Srivastava. 

Vidya features Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja in the lead roles. Mansi will play Namish’s childhood friend. Mansi was confirmed for ‘Vidya’ on the day she celebrated the wrap-up party of her previous show, ‘Divya Drishti’ which is a supernatural thriller. 

The actress talked about her role in the drama saying, 'I don’t know much about my character. All I can tell you at this point is that I will play Mahek, who is Vivek’s (Namish) childhood best friend. I have commenced the shoot from today and will get to know more details about my character and track.'

