Mansi Srivastava slips into designer's role for 'Vidya'

MUMBAI: "Ishqbaaaz" actress Mansi Srivastava says being around designers in real life helped her in portraying a fashion designer on the TV show "Vidya".

"I am playing a designer for the first time, but have been around designers and stylists since a long time now, so I could imagine playing a designer. It's a positive role. She is a fun-loving girl, keeps cracking jokes and pulling everyone's leg," said Mansi.

"Vidya" revolves around the need of education in India and Mansi too believes it is the need of the hour.

"I think there are still a lot of parts in India where illiteracy and poverty still prevail and I think the government should make more educational policies for India's betterment," she said.