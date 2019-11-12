News

Mansi Srivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Neha Laxmi Iyer, and others celebrate Shrenu Parikh's birthday in a unique way

12 Nov 2019 07:38 PM

MUMBAI: Television is quite a competitive industry. It is kind of rare to see friendships going strong after a particular show goes off-air.

Well, the Ishqbaaaz gang is here to prove all the myths related to friendship in the TV industry wrong.

The girl gang of Ishqbaaaz is going quite strong after months of the show shutting shop.

Shrenu Parikh celebrated her birthday yesterday, and her birthday party was lit.

Normally, celebrities dress their best with the perfect make-up and accessories. Shrenu and her girl gang decided to have a Halloween-themed birthday party.

Yes, you heard it right!

The gang proved yet again that they are unique and extraordinary in their own ways.

Have a look at the pictures from the night.



It looks like a lot of fun there. What say?

