Manu Panjabi: Shehnaaz Gill is madly in love with some guy

MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi rose to fame from Bigg Boss 10 where he was a finalist and won several hearts with the way he managed to survive in the show.

Manu's popularity is rising with every passing day and fans are loving him. Being a commoner and then getting a celebrity status, Manu has made many amazing friends from the industry and has always shared cordial relations with them.

Manu is a very good friend of Shehnaaz Gill and he is very fond of her. The Bigg Boss 10 contestant was recently seen raving about Shehnaaz and how she is very pure and innocent.

Interestingly, Manu too couldn't stop himself from talking about Shehnaaz and her love life. We all know how Shehnaaz's name is still linked to Sidharth Shukla as the actress expressed her feelings for the actor on the national television.

Manu revealed that Shehnaaz is madly in love with a handsome hunk, though he didn't take his name. Was he hinting at Sidharth?

Also, Shehnaaz too didn't say anything but innocently nodded her head. Does this mean that Shehnaaz is really in love with someone? Is it Sidharth or someone else? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.