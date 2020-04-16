Manu Punjabi calls Shehnaaz Gill his SISTER!

MUMBAI: Manu Punjabi rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 10 where he was a finalist. He won several hearts and his popularity is still rising with every passing day.

Being a commoner and then getting a celebrity status, Manu has made many amazing friends from the industry and has always shared cordial relations with them.

Manu has watched Bigg Boss very closely and has supported celebrity contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Some days back, Manu met Sidharth and now Manu happened to catch-up with Shehnaaz.

Manu has uploaded a video along with Shehnaaz where it is revealed that he is very fond of her. He also mentioned that he considers Shehnaaz like his sister. He said, “I have seven sisters and I don't make any girl my sister very easily. But, Shehnaaz is very pure and desi.”

Take a look!