News

Manuj Nagpal: Felt great to be part of the opening ceremony in NBA

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 05:38 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Manuj Nagpal, who was part of the opening ceremony at NBA India Games 2019, says that it was an amazing experience. Talking about it, he says, “India is doing really great in all kinds of sports internationally.

It's a great initiate for Fit India moment to introduce NBA in our country, and it was a great honour for me to be part of the opening ceremony and represent India as an Indian supermodel, welcoming the U.S. players. It was an amazing moment to do NBA moves with the star player and the captain of Indiana Pacers, the tallest and the strongest man, Myles Turner and I had great fun with Bollywood celebs.

As a sportsman, I am wishing all the best to all the Indian players. I hope they make India proud.”

Tags > Manuj Nagpal, opening ceremony, NBA, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys...

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Banerjee enjoys vacation in Maldives
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days