Manuj Nagpal: Felt great to be part of the opening ceremony in NBA

MUMBAI: Actor Manuj Nagpal, who was part of the opening ceremony at NBA India Games 2019, says that it was an amazing experience. Talking about it, he says, “India is doing really great in all kinds of sports internationally.

It's a great initiate for Fit India moment to introduce NBA in our country, and it was a great honour for me to be part of the opening ceremony and represent India as an Indian supermodel, welcoming the U.S. players. It was an amazing moment to do NBA moves with the star player and the captain of Indiana Pacers, the tallest and the strongest man, Myles Turner and I had great fun with Bollywood celebs.

As a sportsman, I am wishing all the best to all the Indian players. I hope they make India proud.”