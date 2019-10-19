News

Manuj Nagpal runs for Humanity

MUMBAI: Actor Manuj Nagpal, who was last seen in a cameo in Vish, recently completed a 21km marathon in 2 hours 10 minutes, covering Anandpur Saheb, which is near his native place. He has broken his own record of 2 hours 30 minutes. “This was a run for humanity. I love running as it is the best workout for your complete body. It provides a great work out for your entire body. Your veins get pumped and blood flow is fast, which increases your stamina. It keeps you young and stress-free. I strongly feel one must run regularly and as an actor, we should support such initiatives,” he says.

The actor also adds that as public figures, they must encourage their fans also to run every day.” The audiences follow the life and lifestyle of actors and it is our responsibility to set a good example. I urge all my fans to go for a run every day. It will help you stay fit and healthy,” he says.

