Manveer Gurjar CRITICIZES Mujhse Shaadi Karoge; Paras Chhabra REACTS

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge witnesses Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra looking for their suitable life partners among several options.

However, it seems former Bigg Boss contestant and winner Manveer Gurjar is disappointed with the show. Recently, he took to social media and criticized the show. He wrote, “क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed. बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी .”

Now, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, who is seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, looking for his suitable life partner among several options, reacted to Manveer’s statement.

Speaking about Manveer's thoughts, Paras told SpotboyE.com, "I have been a big fan of Manveer Gurjar. I have also followed his season and he was amazing in that. But then too I don't think he will agree to stay in that house for more than three months. Staying in that house is not easy with so much of stress, drama and fight. Here I just had one fight with Shehnaaz and my voice is gone. And in Bigg Boss we used to fight constantly."

Paras added, "It is unfair to compare Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Bigg Boss. People crave to watch that controversial reality show and above that the show has none other than Salman Khan to excite them even more. Whereas MSK is an absolute new show where they have tried to do something new with the two contestants who received love of the audience due to Bigg Boss 13. So, people who liked Shehnaaz and me are still watching our show but the overall fan-following of Bigg Boss is definitely not coming to watch our show as they are hard core Bigg Boss fans."

Do you agree with Paras? Hit the comment section.