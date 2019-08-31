Many doubted that I am here with some other mission: Rohan Mehra on Ace of Space 2 contestants

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space, created by Vikas Gupta, is a captive reality television series. The first season of the show, which found its winner in Divya Agarwal, made an audience for itself. Currently, season 2 of the show is on air. Hosted by Vikas, the show premiered recently. Popular television actor Rohan Mehra was recently a part of Ace of Space 2.

The mastermind of the show, Vikas Gupta, planned to send Rohan and Chetna Pande for a short stay as contestants in the house, and assigned them a secret task of nominating one of the participants. And now, Rohan is back after his short stay in the house.

Speaking about his experience, Rohan told SpotboyE.com, "I was extremely excited when I got to know that I have to go and stay with Ace of Space 2 contestants. I have done Bigg Boss, which is on similar lines, so I didn't feel any kind of pressure or nervousness as it was a secret task for only two-three days. Chetna and I went inside to nominate one of the contestants and they were unaware of this. However, many of them were not able to digest the fact that I have come to participate in the show, they doubted that I am here with some other mission. But then too they treated me well and I really loved it.”