Maratha’s Mandir Cinema’s Manoj Desai joins the celebration of Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal Special on India’s Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: Witness the magic of cinema come alive this weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the glorious journey of motion pictures in India, the contestants, along with their choreographers will perform to the tunes of legendary icons like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, R.D. Burman, Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's most iconic jodis like that of Dharmendra - Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh amongst others. Making the celebration even more ‘shaandar’ will be ace filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, who has been an integral part of Indian cinema over the years! 

The show will also honour the people behind the scenes who have contributed to the huge success of the film industry, like Manoj Desai - the executive director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya - the founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan - the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry. 

From films like Sadhna, Mughal-E-Azam, to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, Maratha Mandir is a single-screen cinema that has featured some of the timeless classics and has become a ‘vibe’ for many cinema goers! Sharing some interesting trivia about the evolution of this industry over the years, Mr. Manoj Desai will talk about his passion for movies, and his unwavering commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Indian cinema. But that's not all—he will also treat everybody with the famous ‘samosas’ of Maratha Mandir. 

Elated to be on India’s Best Dancer 3 and celebrating 110 years of Indian Cinema, Mr. Manoj Desai, shared, “The first film that created dhamaal in our cinemas was Mughal-e-Azam, which ran for 17 years. And we further broke the record with DDLJ that has been running for the last 28 years, which is a record by itself in Indian cinema. Till today, Maratha Mandir continues to enjoy the same enthusiasm of movie goers. I believe multiplexes cater to everybody who loves watching cinema and, through the years, we have worked to become the go-to destination for people seeking an immersive cinematic experience at a bare minimum cost. We charge Rs. 30 for the stall tickets, and it has been running housefull on Sundays for the last 28 years. We have also come across movie goers who have watched DDLJ over 60 times in our theatres. These things make us happy, as we are able to create memories for many. And all of you have played a big role in it.”

Furthermore, Geeta Kapur, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, and Farah Khan will talk about their memorable experience of watching films in theatres. 

This weekend, tune into India's Best Dancer 3 at 8 pm and celebrate ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’, only on Sony Entertainment Television!

