Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi joins ALTBalaji’s Cartel

TellyChakkar recently wrote about Bombers fame Mridul Das joining the cast of Cartel to depict the role of gangster’s son.



Now, we hear that the makers have roped in talented and veteran Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi. Along with being a known name in Marathi industry Jitendra is re-called for his role film Singham Returns and web-series Sacred Games.



According to our sources, Jitendra will have pivotal role to play.



Cartel recently saw change in director and the cast. It is now been directed by Suyash Vadhavkar and would feature Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Kubbra Sait, amongst others playing the lead roles.