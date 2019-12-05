News

Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi joins ALTBalaji’s Cartel

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Dec 2019 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: We are back with another update on ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series Cartel.

TellyChakkar recently wrote about Bombers fame Mridul Das joining the cast of Cartel to depict the role of gangster’s son.

Now, we hear that the makers have roped in talented and veteran Marathi actor Jitendra Joshi. Along with being a known name in Marathi industry Jitendra is re-called for his role film Singham Returns and web-series Sacred Games.

According to our sources, Jitendra will have pivotal role to play.

Cartel recently saw change in director and the cast. It is now been directed by Suyash Vadhavkar and would feature Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Kubbra Sait, amongst others playing the lead roles.

Tags > Jitendra Joshi, ALTBalaji, web-series, Cartel, Mridul Das, Singham Returns, Sacred Games, Suyash Vadhavkar, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Kubbra Sait, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor

past seven days