Marathi actress Purnima Talwalkar bags Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has apparently bagged acclaimed producer Arvind Babbal’s new show for Zee TV

(Read Here: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next? )

It is a family drama which will revolve around three generation. It will most likely star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda as the female protagonist. We also mentioned about actor Yash Sinha will also be part of the daily.

Now, the latest we hear that actress Purnima Talwalkar who featured in varied Marathi serials, has been roped in for the show to play a pivotal part.

We could not get through actress for a comment.

There are reports suggesting that the show will also star TV actress Priyamvada Kant.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!