News

Marathi actress Purnima Talwalkar bags Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Feb 2020 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has apparently bagged acclaimed producer Arvind Babbal’s new show for Zee TV

(Read Here: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next? )

It is a family drama which will revolve around three generation. It will most likely star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda as the female protagonist.  We also mentioned about actor Yash Sinha will also be part of the daily.

Now, the latest we hear that actress Purnima Talwalkar who featured in varied Marathi serials, has been roped in for the show to play a pivotal part.

We could not get through actress for a comment.

There are reports suggesting that the show will also star TV actress Priyamvada Kant.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned! 

 

Tags Zee TV Purnima Talwalkar Arvind Babbal Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Balika Vadhu Neha Marda Priyamvada Kant TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here