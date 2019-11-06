News

Marjaavaan’s Rakul Preet reacts to dating Rana Daggubati

06 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh is a popular actress. She will be next seen in the film, Marjaavaan. There have been reports that she is dating Rana Daggubati. The actress has now reacted to the rumours.

On a chat show, Rakul revealed that when she became friends with Rana Daggubati, he was already in a relationship. She went on to add that they have been friends since her first film and are a close gang which also includes South actress Lakshmi Manchu. Beyond friends, Rana and Rakul are apparently neighbours and the actress insists that there is nothing cooking between them.

Rakul is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Marjaavaan’, which features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria as the leads. 

