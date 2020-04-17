News

Marriage alert! Jasleen Matharu asks netizens to tag suitors for her

By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Apr 2020 02:01 PM

MUMBAI: Jasleen Matharu had entered the house of Bigg Boss 12 with bhajan singer , Anup Jalota. She declared that she was in a relationship with him, leaving everyone shocked. Ever since she has managed to stay in the news for some reason or the other. The singer was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as a potential bride for Paras Chhabra.

Jasleen has always hogged limelight in regards to her personal life. And, now Jasleen is on a hunt for a suitable guy for marriage. She has put up a decent looking picture donning a traditional look.

She wrote, “This def looks like a Shaadi.com picture. Kya koi acha ladka hai aapki nazar mein?? Tag a suitable guy.”

Any takers?

