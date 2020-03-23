THIS married TV actor is DISLOYAL to his wife

MUMBAI: Gossip alert!

Are you guys bored sitting at home and craving some juicy update from the world of television? Well then here we are, bringing to you some freshly baked information which hit our news desk!

The world of entertainment is glamorous and glitzy. It is also filled with dirty acts and secrets. From casual flings, partner swapping to actors having an extra marital affair, it is something which constantly dvelves in the entertainment industry.

Now, the latest update that we have is that an actor, who is quite popular and has proved his mettle by portraying varied roles on the small screen, is disloyal to his wife.

Yes, according to our sources, in spite of facing trouble in his married life in the past, he is eyeing on other girls. His wife, who once again gave him a chance and built trust , is unaware about her husband’s philandering nature.

Can you guess who are we talking about?

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.