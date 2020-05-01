Marshall Sachin announces the release of their latest music video- “Stay the Same” as a tribute to COVID 19 heroes

MUMBAI: Marshall Sachin, a Mumbai based electronic experimental duo in a combined initiative along with Fourth Munky, an artist management company today announced the release of their latest music video - "Stay the same". The song is dedicated to the corona warriors who are working tirelessly to combat COVID-19. It is their tribute to inspire our frontline warriors and the citizens of our country in these hard times.

It urges the people to ‘Stay strong and stay the same’ while depicting the current situation with high powered pictures of empty roads and markets across the country. It then goes on to salute the real heroes at work; the doctors, the teachers and the support staff for their bravery and service to the country. It is a bilingual track composed in both English as well as Hindi language. Marshall Sachin, the experimental duo was created in 2018, following their five-year stint in rock band Crystal Heads. Known for their open approach in creating music, 'Marshall Sachin' is a journey of two dreamers, and their story of being Musicians. Producing their own music, Marshall is the voice of the duo and Sachin takes care of the percussive side. Marshall was amongst the Top 25 contestants of “The Stage–Season 3”.

"We have always believed that light, hope and love can win over the toughest of situations. When the world is fighting against a serious pandemic, we wish to send out a message of hope, light, love and peace to all. Through this song we want to pay tribute and thank all those people who are helping fight corona relentlessly. We stand in solidarity with these real-life heroes. And when this is over, we wish you to stay the same embracing each other with love and empathy. Here’s to a better world!" said Marshall Sachin on the release of their new video.

After a successful release of their previous track "Hit by the Gravity" a few months ago, which was a debut song inspired by true incidents, the duo and Fourth Munky have come together yet again with their bit of contribution in these trying times. The world is going through a lot. This is the time when humans are most vulnerable and this is the time when we need to stand united.

Song Link - Stay the Same