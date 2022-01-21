MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Aryan to kill Aditya in StarPlus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

Currently, Malini created a scene as she comes to know that Imlie and Aryan have gone to save Adita in Pagdandiya and she is out here helpless and is not able to do anything, she insults Aryan and his sister Arpita who have come there to give Aparna support.

Previously, Imlie and Aryan would be lost in the woods as they go walking to Pangdandiya, they would come across some Tribals who would think that Imlie is their Queen as her face would resemble them. Aryan would call her Imlie and would scream at her, and the tribals would come to attack him and he apologises to them. Both Aryan and Imile are stuck among the tribals and they wouldn’t know how to escape from there and would be finding ways to do that.

In the upcoming episode, We see that Aryan points a gun at Aditya, while Imlie rushes to them, Aryan reveals that it's time for Aditya to pay for his sins. Just when Imlie tries to stop them, he shoots Aditya.

Will Imlie forgive Aryan for this?

