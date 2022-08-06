Massive Dhamaka! Check out what's going to happen in the upcoming track of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for quite some time now and the show is seen gearing up for some interesting twists. Rupali Ganguly's role as Anupama has become a household name, one that isn't going to be forgotten anytime soon



In this video we see that Shah and Kapadia's are gearing up for the upcoming party, that will be held by Barkha. Take a look at the pictures to see what's going to happen at the grand party.

Check out the picture



Meanwhile in the show, Anuj tells Barkha to postpone the party and tells about Anupama’s pag-phera and that she would have to go to the Shah family.

Barkha is hurt that the party is cancelled but she understands that Indian rituals are important and she agrees to postpone the party.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Barkha and Anupama’s relationship turns out post this incident.

What do you think will happen in the upcoming episode?

