MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Neil's life is in danger, Abhimanyu blames Akshara!

Neil is crying and he tells Abhimanyu that he is not an orphan. He gives a crumpled piece of paper to Abhimanyu and while he is opening it, Manjari calls Akshara thinking she must have told Neil the truth.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.  

Aarohi tells Akshara that it's been long since they shared a secret and tells her that Harshvardhan has an illegitimate son. Akshara gets shocked hearing this but Aarohi tells her, that she is saying this on the basis of the DNA reports. She tells her that 98% match is with Harsh but 0% with Manjari. Akshara asks her who that is, to which she tells her it's Neil.  

Akshara is shocked to hear the truth and goes to Manjari. She tells her that she knows the truth about Neil. Manjari asks her to not share it with anyone. They then see Neil working really hard and get emotional.

Neil is crying and he tells Abhimanyu that he is not an orphan. He gives a crumpled piece of paper to Abhimanyu and while he is opening it, Manjari calls Akshara, thinking she must have told Neil the truth. Manjari is about to faint. Later, Abhimanyu is outside when he sees another piece of paper and is angry.
 

As we have seen in the above promo, Neil unconsciously walks on the road and is hit by a car. On the other hand Abhimanyu happens to be around the vicinity where the accident takes place and witnesses Neil getting injured. 

Will Neil suffer minor injuries and be saved ?

Or will he lose his life in the show ? 

