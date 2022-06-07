MASSIVE DHAMAKA! Rishita to give her baby to Dhara in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Although Shiva gets arrested the Government leaves him and gives the Pandya Parivaar a bravery award. The money is provided to them as a reward. The family realises the bizarre amount of money they now have, this will change the fate of the whole Pandya Parivaar. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 18:05
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Pandya Store: High Drama! Prafulla sees Shiva, screams out of fear

Currently,  Rishita's Godh Bharai, Shiva decides to attend the function and he yet again takes a new disguise as a Eunuch to enter the family this time he gets caught by Krish but he mistakes him for Shiva's bhoot, but later the family comes to know that Shiva is alive. Everyone has tears of joy to see him alive but are the problems over here or just begun for the Pandya Parivaar? 

Well, in a live chat with Dhara and Rishita, Rishita was asked about her pregnancy and she revealed that not her but Dhara who will become a mother as she will give her baby to Dhara, as fans we can't wait to see this track happen in the show. 

Pandya Store's Dev aka Akshay Kharodia SHARES what advice would he give to Shiva-Raavi, his hobbies, and more

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 18:05

