Paras Chhabra WALKS OUT of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after a MASSIVE FIGHT with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is gaining a lot of attention from the audience.

Recently, the show welcomed four wildcard entries as suitors for Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill.

Off late, the show was in the headlines for Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra’s spat wherein Paras also threatened the team to quit the show. And looks like Paras has made threatening to quit the show a habit. In the upcoming episodes, yet again Paras will lose his calm and will walk out of the show.

This time around he had a tiff with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz took a stand against Aanchal Khurana who was portraying Ankita Srivastava in bad light. Shehnaaz blasted on her and said that she will take a stand for Ankita. This doesn't go down well with Paras and this will spark a heated argument after which Paras will walk out of the show.

