MASSIVE TWIST! Not Akshara but Aarohi comes to rescue Abhimanyu; fans' expectations take a flip side in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The doctor reveals that Abhimanyu's nerve is completely damaged and he will not be able to do surgeries anymore. This leaves Abhi shattered and he falls on the stretcher, while on the other hand, even Akshara falls and this makes her tense for Abhimanyu.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 16:23
MASSIVE TWIST! Not Akshara but Aarohi comes to rescue Abhimanyu; fans' expectations take a flip side in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata H

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: DANCING QUEEN! Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant has left her fans wondering whether she shall have a dance performance for #AbhiRa Ki Pehli Teej in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the Birla Hospital. We will see that Akshara will be pushed to pursue Singing professionally and will participate in India’s Magical Voice Talent Hunt and will also share this decision with Abhimanyu.

We see how Abhimanyu decides to call Harshvardhan back for his chair in the hospital as he sees Anand getting extremely stressed working on his place. On the other hand, Abhimanyu plans to go with Akshara for her audition but Anand comes to know that the famous Neurologist is here to do his check-up. He calls Abhi and asks him to come to the hospital immediately. Akshara goes to the audition alone and Abhi rushes to the hospital for his check-up. 

Well, now we got our hands on a post where the upcoming episode seems to be the complete opposite of all the AbhiRa fans' expectations as Abhimanyu shall be in danger but not Akshu, Aarohi will come to help him. Check it out: 

In the upcoming episode, The doctor reveals that Abhimanyu's nerve is completely damaged and he will not be able to do surgeries anymore. This leaves Abhi shattered and he falls on the stretcher, while on the other hand, even Akshara falls and this makes her tense for Abhimanyu. What will happen now? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Neil actually understands Aarohi' Karishma Sawant on her bond with Paras Priyadarshan, Neil and Aarohi's banter, and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 16:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Yohan and Sejal find Veera's hidden supplies of arms in the godown; Drishti's life in danger with the bomb in Colors' Spy Bahu
MUMBAI : Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track...
Wow! Umar Riaz’s special bond with this Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant will melt your heart
MUMBAI :Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 15. From day one, he was loved by the audience.His...
Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Agastya fails in rescuing Tara and Pakhi, and Ishaan forces Pakhi for this thing
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Oops! Rubina Dilaik declared the winner of the show?
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of...
OMG! Ram's health worsens because of Pihu, Priya gets up in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. The makers...
Recent Stories
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
OMG! Post pandemic, 3 movies flopped at the box office! Is this the downfall of Yash Raj Films?
Latest Video