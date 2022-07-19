MASSIVE TWIST! Not Akshara but Aarohi comes to rescue Abhimanyu; fans' expectations take a flip side in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the Birla Hospital. We will see that Akshara will be pushed to pursue Singing professionally and will participate in India’s Magical Voice Talent Hunt and will also share this decision with Abhimanyu.

We see how Abhimanyu decides to call Harshvardhan back for his chair in the hospital as he sees Anand getting extremely stressed working on his place. On the other hand, Abhimanyu plans to go with Akshara for her audition but Anand comes to know that the famous Neurologist is here to do his check-up. He calls Abhi and asks him to come to the hospital immediately. Akshara goes to the audition alone and Abhi rushes to the hospital for his check-up.

Well, now we got our hands on a post where the upcoming episode seems to be the complete opposite of all the AbhiRa fans' expectations as Abhimanyu shall be in danger but not Akshu, Aarohi will come to help him. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, The doctor reveals that Abhimanyu's nerve is completely damaged and he will not be able to do surgeries anymore. This leaves Abhi shattered and he falls on the stretcher, while on the other hand, even Akshara falls and this makes her tense for Abhimanyu. What will happen now?

