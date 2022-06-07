MASSIVE UPDATE! Anupamaa to join Adhik and Pakhi's date; Vanraj puts RESTRICTIONS over her in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Baa instigates Vanraj and tells him that it’s high time they do something before it’s too late. Vanraj seems to have some plan in mind to keep Pakhi away from the Kapadia family.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 22:25
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am really excited about the track, Pakhi is a great co-star' Adhik Mehta on the current track of Anupamaa

Currently, Vanraj will go and sit beside Pakhi where he will express his love and concern for her but will be stern that she will not go to the Kapadia house. On the other hand, Baa instigates Vanraj and tells him that it’s high time they do something before it’s too late. Vanraj seems to have some plan in mind to keep Pakhi away from the Kapadia family.

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi will lie at home that she is going to the college, Vanraj will intervene and insist on dropping and picking Pakhi from College for not letting Adhik even come around her but Pakhi is smart and she hides and meets Adhik bunking college, Anupamaa sees them meeting and she follows them to the cafe where they go for a date. She joins them at their date and does make things a little awkward for the duo. Has she come to know Adhik's intentions? 

Vanraj will reach there and catch Pakhi again, will this be his last warning or Pakhi will do something unexpected? 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had initially auditioned for Samar and finally I am a part of Anupamaa as Adhik' Adhik Mehta gets CANDID about entering Anupamaa

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 22:25

