Master Chef India Season 7: Chef Kunal Kapur gives a special task to the contestants of the show

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who would compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and impress the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestant fought to win the immunity pin and how Kamaldeep Kaur won the immunity pin by putting her best foot forward.

In the upcoming episode, Chef Kunal Kapur will be gracing the show where he would be giving the contestants a task where would tell them that he is celebrating 75 years of taste of India, and he will give the contestants 75 ingredients, out of which they would have to make a dish that represents India.

The contestants would be excited to do the challenge and at the end, the judges would select that some dishes were good while some didn’t live up to the mark.

Well, the episode is going to be an interesting one and contestants will be able to save themselves from elimination one would have to wait and watch.

