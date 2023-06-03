Master Chef India Season 7: Gurkirat does a big goof-up; upsets the judges of the show

MUMBAI: MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who would compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kamaldeep Kaur had won the ticket to the finale round and became the first finalist of the show

Now in the upcoming episode, the contestants of the show would be flying to Abu Dhabi where the contestants in pairs would be preparing their dishes, and plus whoever’s dish would be bad they would be getting the back apron.

Gurkirat during the task would goof up big time as he would serve the judges a burnt pizza and they would be really upset with him. ‘

It will be interesting to see if he would be the first contestant who would be going into the elimination round.

