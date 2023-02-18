Master Chef India Season 7: Kamaldeep Kaur wins the immunity pin

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as various people from around the country come on the show and showcase their cooking talent.

This time, the show has been airing on a new channel - Sony Television. The show commenced this year and is doing well.

The show is being judged by Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

The show finally got its top 10 contestants who would compete with each other and cook tasty dishes in the tough challenges presented to them. The judges will taste their food, and whoever cooks the best will remain in the show, while the rest will get eliminated.

We have seen how the contestants are facing various challenges in each round and are impressing the judges with their cooking skills; while some are saved, some of the contestants are in the danger zone.

ALSO READ : 'MasterChef India': Contestant lays out South Indian cuisine beyond idli, dosa

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants fought for the immunity pin challenge and finally Aruna, Priynaka, Nayanjyoti, Kamaldeep, and Suvarna became the challengers.

Finally, after completing a tough challenge, Kamaldeep Kaur took the immunity pin along with her, which means that now she can use it anytime in the show to save herself from an elimination.

Well, there is no doubt that Kamaldeep Kaur is an underdog where she was very low on confidence when it came to cooking but today, she has worked hard and built the confidence and finally won the immunity pin.

What do you think of Kamaldeep as a cook and a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?